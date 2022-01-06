South Africa

Hawks to step in after crew of 300 contain parliament fire over 71 hours

By TimesLIVE - 06 January 2022 - 14:42
The fire in parliament in Cape Town earlier this week.
The fire in parliament in Cape Town earlier this week.
Image: Moloto Mothapo via Twitter

The Hawks will determine the circumstances around the fire that gutted the National Assembly building after the withdrawal of firefighters who worked for more than 71 hours to contain the blaze.

More than 300 men and women were deployed and 60 firefighting appliances and airborne equipment used during the three-day battle against the blaze, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said on Thursday.

The firefighters remained on site until Wednesday evening, monitoring the situation and combing the inside of the building for potential flare-ups. The presiding officers commended the team for their "unspeakable courage and bravery".

The Hawks investigators will access the building once they receive confirmation that it is safe to do so from the team of structural and electrical engineers and forensic experts.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the blaze thus far. Zandile Christmas Mafe faces a litany of charges, including arson and theft, and will reappear in court on Tuesday January 11.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said parliament's mace, which signifies the authority and sitting of the National Assembly, was retrieved from the ashes without damage. 

The new mace was created in 2004 to represent the new democratic dispensation, replacing the previous colonial and apartheid era versions, he said.

Parliament's presiding officers will on Thursday afternoon examine potential alternative venues for the state of the nation address (Sona) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on February 10.

Options include the municipal chambers, Cape Town International Convention Centre and the town hall. 

TimesLIVE

Parliament fire 'contained', building to be handed to police soon

The fire at parliament has been contained after the flare-up in the roof of the National Assembly on Monday..
News
1 day ago

Parliament wants answers from police and its own leaderless security services over blaze

More than four years since parliament's head of security Zelda Holtzman was fired under a cloud, the institution says it is still trying to find her ...
News
2 days ago

Parliament warned in 2018 about its lax safety, health and emergency plans

As the scramble for answers on what caused the fire that burnt the parliament building in Cape Town intensifies, it has emerged that officials were ...
News
2 days ago

‘Relocating makes financial and political sense’: Mbalula supports calls to move parliament to Tshwane

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reiterated his support for parliament to be moved to Gauteng after a fire in the parliamentary precinct over ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze