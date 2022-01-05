Parliament fire accused is of sound mind, says lawyer

The man accused of starting the fire that destroyed parliament is not homeless and is of sound mind.

This is how Zandile Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla described him shortly after he appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Mafe, 49, is facing charges of housebreaking with the intent to steal, two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device and destruction of essential infrastructure.

Mafe was arrested on Sunday as the National Assembly went up in smoke.

Godla told journalists outside the court that Mafe was being used as a scapegoat “for the failures of the executive and legislature”.

He said Mafe had a family.

Godla declined to answer questions as to exactly where his client was found during his arrest, saying that this would be part of the merits of the case.

However, Godla said that he had known Mafe before meeting him on Tuesday as he was also from Khayelitsha. He is representing Mafe pro bono.