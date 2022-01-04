South Africa

More floors lost to fire at parliament, but blaze now contained

By TimesLIVE - 04 January 2022 - 09:24
Flames and smoke rise over a roof of the National Assembly building as the fire at the parliament flared up again, in Cape Town, January 3, 2022.
Flames and smoke rise over a roof of the National Assembly building as the fire at the parliament flared up again, in Cape Town, January 3, 2022.
Image: SUMAYA HISHAM/Reuters

The fire flare-up that engulfed the roof of the National Assembly building on Monday afternoon has now been contained.

The fight against the fire continued to midnight.

Sunday’s fire reignited on Monday, propelled by solid south-easterly winds and necessitated the deployment of heavy-duty aerial firefighting appliances to reinforce the existing capacity, parliament said in a statement.

“The firefighters applied a courageous and brave fighting spirit in their fight for hours last night and were able to put down the fire by midnight. Reduction in the speed with which the wind blew assisted a great deal and placed the firefighters at an advantageous position to extinguish the fire.”

Further damage has been caused, with more floors of the building, which house offices of MPs and support staff, being completely gutted.

The roof of the building around where the flare-up occurred is now completely destroyed.

Six of the ten fire trucks are still on the scene but are expected to be withdrawn during the course of the morning.

“With the fire now contained, it is anticipated that the work by the multidisciplinary team of engineers, which arrived at parliament yesterday to conduct an assessment and establish the scale of the damage, among others, will proceed.”

TimesLIVE

Parliament wants answers from police and its own leaderless security services over blaze

More than four years since parliament's head of security Zelda Holtzman was fired under a cloud, the institution says it is still trying to find her ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Praise for Cape Town firefighters who battled parliament blaze

DA MP Natasha Mazzone has joined public works minister Patricia de Lille and President Cyril Ramaphosa in thanking firefighters for extinguishing the ...
News
17 hours ago

Break-ins, copper cable theft and now fire: Here's when parliament's security was breached

The arrest of a 49-year-old man after a blaze ripped through the National Assembly building is not the first time security has been breached in Cape ...
News
20 hours ago

Moving parliament to Tshwane is not a priority — ANC chief whip

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says moving parliament to Tshwane is not a priority while the country is facing a high unemployment rate, inequality ...
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze