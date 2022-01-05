South Africa

ANC caucus rejects Cape Town mayor’s offer for parliament to use city facilities

05 January 2022 - 12:29
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
The fire this week caused extensive damage to buildings in the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.
The fire this week caused extensive damage to buildings in the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.
Image: City of Cape Town

The ANC in parliament has rejected Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’s offer for parliament to use the city’s facilities for next month’s state of the nation address (Sona) as “highly opportunistic” and a political ploy.

It wants parliament to instead explore other avenues.

The party has also expressed its opposition to calls for parliament to be relocated to Tshwane. The ANC caucus held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fire that razed buildings in the parliamentary precinct earlier this week.

On Wednesday the party said there was no need for parliament to move to Tshwane or for the DA-led government to host Sona. It did not elaborate on calls for relocating the legislature, reignited after the devastating blaze.

The ANC caucus has agreed that our focus as the ANC is to ensure we wrestle out between those who are recommending the use of the facilities of the City of Cape Town (DA-led) and those who are pushing for the permanent relocation of parliament to Tshwane,” it said.

Caucus noted the highly opportunistic manner camouflaged as an act of generosity on the part of the DA-led Western Cape government to lobby for hosting Sona as a political ploy, and that other avenues must be explored.”

'I am not responsible for dropping the ball': Mapisa-Nqakula says she can't take blame for parliament blaze

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she will not take responsibility for the fire that gutted parliament on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Hill-Lewis announced on Sunday that he was in contact with National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and offered to make the city’s council chamber available for sittings of the National Assembly, as well as the use of the Grand Parade and the City Hall for Sona.

“We want to see parliament continue its important work, and we will do what we can to help,” he said.

The ANC said parliament was under attack and everything should be done to protect it.

“Caucus has noted that since the dawn of democracy, it has become commonplace for the ANC to be attacked by opposition parties in parliament,” it said.

“Today, not only is the ANC under siege, but parliament, the symbol and essence of the will of every South African, is under attack.

Caucus expressed its extreme distress over activities that shook the nation at its core on Sunday, leading to a trail of devastation in our parliament. As caucus we vow not to let the country dissipate into a state of chaos and anarchy unravelling the very fabric of our foundational values.”

The ANC caucus said the attack on the National Assembly “is a direct, frontal attack on the people of SA and undermines the will of the people”.

It called on law enforcement agencies to investigate whether there was a co-ordinated plan that led to the destruction of parliament.

It noted the fire occurred a few months after the July 2021 mayhem that led to hundreds of deaths, destruction of property and huge economic losses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

State of the nation and budget speech will not be affected by fire, say parliamentary presiding officers

Parliamentary presiding officers will meet with stakeholders on Monday including the public works minister Patricia De Lille to assess damage and ...
News
2 days ago

Parliament fire accused is of sound mind, says lawyer

The man accused of starting the fire that destroyed Parliament is not homeless, he has family members and is of a sound mind.
News
6 hours ago

More floors lost to fire at parliament, but blaze now contained

Further damage has been caused, with more floors of the building, which houses offices of MPs and support staff, being completely gutted.
News
1 day ago

Alleged parliamentary arsonist remanded in custody for a week

The man charged with setting fire to parliament buildings cut a dishevelled figure in the dock at the Cape Town magistrate's courts on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze