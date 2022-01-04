Suspected parliament arsonist poses for cameras; possession of explosive device among charges

The face of the 49-year-old Khayelitsha, Cape Town, man arrested in connection with the fire that gutted the new National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct has been revealed.

Zandile Christmas Mafe appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s courts on Tuesday.

Mafe removed his mask and posed for those with cameras lining the dock. He turned around to give every photographer a chance to get a clear picture.

It is unusual for suspects to pose for pictures in court, especially when facing charges as serious as those preferred by the state against Mafe. His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, told the court Mafe was aware his pictures were circulating on social media. He said it would be unfair to deprive the media of an opportunity to show his face. Mafe nodded in agreement when his lawyer addressed the court.

Mafe wore torn sneakers without laces, denim shorts and a creased shirt. His hair and beard were unkempt.