South Africa

WATCH | Alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town magistrate’s court

By TIMESLIVE - 04 January 2022 - 11:36
Image: Maryam Adams

Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha, the man arrested on allegations of arson related to Sunday’s fire at parliament, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

He is charged with housebreaking, theft, arson, and further charges under the National Key Point Act.

Image: Esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander

