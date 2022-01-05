Durban man ‘killed over stolen speakers’

A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed over a set of stolen speakers in Wyebank in Durban last Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said three men, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with Sanele Kunene’s murder.

“It is alleged that on December 30 at 5pm, five suspects went to the residence of the victim at Majuba Lane in Wyebank, where the victim was assaulted by the suspects. He was accused of stealing speakers belonging to one of the suspects,” she said.

“Kunene sustained assault wounds to the body and head and was declared dead on the scene. A murder docket was opened at Pinetown police station for further investigation.”

The investigation led to the arrest of the three men, while the remaining suspects are at large.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court soon.

“The community is urged to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to let police do their job by investigating and arresting suspects involved in criminal activities,” Mbele said.

