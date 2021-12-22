South Africa

Teen arrested after death of three-year-old in Cape Town hit and run

22 December 2021 - 15:29
A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit and run incident which claimed the life of a three-year-old in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a three-year-old in an alleged hit and run in Cape Town. 

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Muizenberg police officers made the arrest soon after 2pm. The incident took place on Tuesday. 

“The suspect was subsequently charged with culpable homicide. He made a court appearance this morning [Wednesday] in the Muizenberg magistrate’s court ,” he said.

According to Swartbooi, the child was killed after being knocked over on Trevor Siljeur Road, Vrygrond on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, they found the body of a three-year-old that was knocked over by a white Toyota Quantum. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.”

