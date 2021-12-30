Station commander killed in shoot-out with gang members in Mpumalanga

Elukwatini police station commander has been killed in a shoot-out between gang members and the police.

Col Beauty Marivate died in the early hours of Thursday after she responded to a business burglary in Elekwatini near eManzana, Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson CPT Gugu Phiri said, “According to information, the senior officer received a call about a business burglary in progress and immediately rushed to the scene as other officers made their way to provide backup.

“Upon arrival, she was noticed by the suspects and a shoot-out ensued and she was shot and injured in the process. When the other members arrived, they immediately called emergency services and she was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” said Phiri.

She said five men have been arrested.

“The members worked tirelessly and managed to arrest one of the suspects at the scene, who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. They further dug deep and gathered information where they traced the other suspects and found them hiding out in a house at Enhlazatshe no. 7 and they too were swiftly arrested.

“The suspects are expected to appear at the Elukwatini magistrate's Court tomorrow, 31 December 2021, on various charges,” Phiri said.

MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe said he devastated.

“It's really shocking that our officer died in the hands of criminals. As we always say, if one kills an officer, they have killed the community. Anybody attacking law enforcers or the police, is declaring war on the state. The police remain critical in our efforts to ensure communities are and feel safe.

“That is why the police must work around the clock to bring such culprits to book,” Indeed here we have lost a protector of the community,” said Shongwe.

He and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela sent condolences to Marivate's family.

“We are deeply hurt as the police and condemn this [incident]..." said Sakaleng.