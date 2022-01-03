South Africa

WATCH | Praise for Cape Town firefighters who battled parliament blaze

DA MP Natasha Mazzone joins public works minister Patricia de Lille and President Cyril Ramaphosa in thanking firefighters

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 03 January 2022 - 16:23

Parliament's presiding officers are expecting a preliminary report on the fire which devastated parliament by the end of this week. 

This as a group of firefighters continue to monitor the remaining embers of the fire which broke out on Sunday morning. 

DA MP Natasha Mazzone was among those who visited the parliamentary precinct on Monday and appeared emotional at the sight of the destroyed building. 

She praised the fire department for its quick response. 

“The firefighters are so brave. As we stand here now, our eyes are watering from the leftover smoke,” she said. 

Mazzone said the interior of the National Assembly building, where the house of parliament meets to debate major issues, is completely destroyed.

Her sentiments were echoed by the presiding officers in a briefing held on Monday, who thanked the firefighters for their work.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town on January 2 2022.
Firefighters work to put out a fire at the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town on January 2 2022.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

TimesLIVE

Fire sparks concern over parliament opening and state of nation address

A fire that has damaged sections of parliament in Cape Town and now spread to the National Assembly chamber has sparked concerns over the opening of ...
Pic of The Day
1 day ago

Helen Zille takes a swipe at EFF’s Ndlozi for ‘celebrating tragedy’ at parliament

The DA federal chairperson accused EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of “celebrating this tragedy” rather than offering solutions that would ensure parliament ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...