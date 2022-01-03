National Assembly: Fourth floor smouldering but fire under control

A crew of about 10 firefighters are damping down the last hot spots after a fire in parliament’s National Assembly building on Sunday.

Fire and rescue services are attending to the fourth floor of the building which, according to mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, is home to books and bookshelves which are smouldering.

Smith, who has been briefed by a senior fire officer at the scene, said the rescue services had scaled down resources from 9pm on Sunday and were hoping to be able to withdraw from the building within the next three hours.

A crew is damping down sections which are hot because heat was trapped.

The building is being ventilated.

He said internally the National Assembly was extensively destroyed by the fire, water, heat and smoke.