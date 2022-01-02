Inquest into parliament fire as well full report into March 2021 blaze vital, says public works portfolio committee

The portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure has called for a speedy investigation into the disastrous fire that ripped through the parliament buildings early on Sunday morning.

In a statement, committee chair Nolitha Ntobongwana said: “The committee eagerly awaits the investigations and reports into this disastrous incident and will ensure that a formal inquest into the cause of the fire is speedily undertaken.

“The committee also wants a full report on the fire incident that damaged the old assembly building of parliament on March 17 2021. It is important that the cause of both fires is established.