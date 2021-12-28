Nearly 9,000 people in hospital with Covid-19
There have been 150 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the latest 24-hour period reported on Monday, bringing the number of people currently admitted to 8,990.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were 3,782 new infections, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to date to 3,417,318. This increase represents a 22% positivity rate.
A further 15 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,829 to date.
The majority of new cases on Monday were from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). The Western Cape accounted for 17%, the Eastern Cape 14%, Mpumalanga 7%, the Free State 5%, Limpopo and North West each 3%, and the Northern Cape 2%.
TimesLIVE
