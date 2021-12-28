South Africa

Nearly 9,000 people in hospital with Covid-19

By TimesLIVE - 28 December 2021 - 08:34
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were 3,782 new infections. File photo
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were 3,782 new infections. File photo
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto

There have been 150 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the latest 24-hour period reported on Monday, bringing the number of people currently admitted to 8,990.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were 3,782 new infections, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to date to 3,417,318. This increase represents a 22% positivity rate.

A further 15 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,829 to date.

The majority of new cases on Monday were from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). The Western Cape accounted for 17%, the Eastern Cape 14%, Mpumalanga 7%, the Free State 5%, Limpopo and North West each 3%, and the Northern Cape 2%.

TimesLIVE

Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend

Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by ...
News
2 days ago

South Africans cling to Christmas cheer as Omicron spreads

Caden Khayo stands outside a bar on Cape Town's Long Street, desperate to make the most of this Christmas after months of restrictions and worries ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique