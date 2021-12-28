Nearly 9,000 people in hospital with Covid-19

A further 15 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,829 to date.

The majority of new cases on Monday were from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). The Western Cape accounted for 17%, the Eastern Cape 14%, Mpumalanga 7%, the Free State 5%, Limpopo and North West each 3%, and the Northern Cape 2%.

