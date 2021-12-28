Soweto’s tourism trailblazer Lebo Malepa dies, aged 46

Lebo Malepa, founder of Lebo’s Backpackers, cycle tours and tuk-tuk rides in Orlando West, Soweto, died at the weekend at the age of 46 after a period of ill health.

His Sowetobybike business said: “Heaven has gained another angel. But we are beyond heartbroken and [at a] loss of words as our Lebo passed away on Christmas Day after a period of ill health. A giant man with so much love.”

He is survived by his wife Maria and his children. His family asked for space and privacy to mourn their loss.

Malepa received multiple awards for his trailblazing initiatives in bringing tourists to townships, which had been isolated from the industry during apartheid.

He began by selling craftwork at the Hector Pieterson Museum after matriculating, where he realised the potential business opportunities flowing from interest in SA after democracy, which piqued the interest of foreigners wanting to see Soweto for themselves. He converted his grandparents’ matchbox home, where he had been living, into accommodation for backpackers and began offering home-grown experiences to visitors.

Joburg Tourism’s Laura Vercueil said Malepa “established himself as an inspirational leader and legend in the township tourism community. With deep roots in his community, he made a name for himself with his innovative, colourful and entrepreneurial approach.

“His award-winning establishment certainly went a long way in giving pleasure to thousands of urban tourists and putting Soweto firmly on the map as a destination for exciting, authentic experiences. He was remarkable — an original and a true gem.”