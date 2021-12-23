Controversial ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says branches want him as party deputy president

Controversial ANC MP Boy Mamabolo wants to become the governing party’s second-in-command.

Mamabolo’s foundation announced on Thursday that he will be contesting for the position of deputy president of the ANC at the party’s national elective conference in December next year.

Mamabolo confirmed that the announcement was a culmination of two years of ground work by local branches, who want him to run for the position.

“I can confirm the details of the statement. There have been talks in branches and regions for about two years now,” he told TimesLIVE. “Who am I to say no to the ANC branches? If branches of the ANC say they want you in a particular position, I can’t say no to them.”

Mamabolo said the same branches previously “took him to parliament” when no-one thought it was possible for an individual to be elected directly from an ANC branch to parliament.

“The branches of the ANC said, ‘This is possible’. They took me directly from the branch to the National Assembly and I was number one on the list” he said.

Mamabolo, 38, who is the chairperson of the ANC’s Milo Malatjie branch in Seshego, Polokwane, said when the ANC branches approached him about standing for the deputy president position, they said they wanted to “inject” young people in the party’s top six.