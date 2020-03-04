High court orders Boy Mamabolo to apologise to Julius Malema and wife

ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo must apologise to both Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa after he claimed that the EFF leader was abusing his wife.

The Limpopo High Court made the order yesterday, saying the apology must come before the end of today with an undertaking from Mamabolo that he would not repeat the allegations.

The court order came after the three reached an out-court-settlement following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention where he offered an apology to the Malemas in parliament.​

Mamabolo, who is Malema's former friend, first made the abuse allegations at the State of the Nation Address last month, which was characterised by chaos that after the EFF called for former president FW de Klerk to be removed from the national assembly and for Pravin Gordhan to be axed as public enterprises minister.