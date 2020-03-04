High court orders Boy Mamabolo to apologise to Julius Malema and wife
ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo must apologise to both Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa after he claimed that the EFF leader was abusing his wife.
The Limpopo High Court made the order yesterday, saying the apology must come before the end of today with an undertaking from Mamabolo that he would not repeat the allegations.
The court order came after the three reached an out-court-settlement following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention where he offered an apology to the Malemas in parliament.
Mamabolo, who is Malema's former friend, first made the abuse allegations at the State of the Nation Address last month, which was characterised by chaos that after the EFF called for former president FW de Klerk to be removed from the national assembly and for Pravin Gordhan to be axed as public enterprises minister.
He repeated the allegations in an interview with the Sowetan newspaper and again when member of parliament debated the Sona after which the Malemas launched two separate civil suits against him.
The court found that Mamabolo’s allegations were defamatory, unlawful and ordered him sent an apology, authored by the court, to the Malemas which should be posted on his social media accounts.
The apology reads: “I would like to offer my sincere and unreserved apology to Mr and Mrs Malema for the unfortunate comments I made during the State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020. I repeated these harmful comments in the media and on the occasion of the debate of the State of the Nation Address on 18 February 2020.
“It was indeed uncalled for. No one should false accuse anyone or even joke about gender based violence. I understand that this put not only you in harm but also your children, I apologise and commit to never repeat these comments any again.”
Mamabolo must also pay their legal costs.