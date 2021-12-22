What's in a name? A lot for ActionSA, which has sorted out its saga with IEC

Supporters of Herman Mashaba's ActionSA will now easily spot their party on ballot papers.

This comes after ActionSA rectified an earlier error in which it did not include an abbreviation for ballot papers when it registered in 2020.

After this, the party had to contend with only having its logo on the papers during last month's local government elections.

Attempts to force the IEC to have its name inserted fell flat when the party lost its court challenge, with the local polls fast approaching.

Mashaba said on Wednesday: “ActionSA is pleased to report that the process it undertook in terms of section 16(A) of the Electoral Commission Act has been concluded and ActionSA will now be represented correctly on all ballot papers going forward.”