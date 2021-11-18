Prasa to deploy 5,000 more security guards to protect its infrastructure: Mbalula

Passenger rail agency (Prasa) will deploy 5,000 more security guards to protect its infrastructure.

It is also planning to build concrete walls along identified rail corridors and around substations as an additional measure to improve security.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula told parliament on Wednesday that Prasa has re-examined its security deployment strategies including armed response patrol patterns.

“Over and above the internal security operations, Prasa will be deploying a further 5,000 guards sourced through various private security service providers during the month of November 2021,” he said.

This is meant to bolster the coverage of its infrastructure with both armed and unarmed guards based on a recent security-risk assessment report.

Mbalula said the report advised on deployment informed by the corridor recovery approach adopted by the organisation.

“In reinforcing boots on the ground, Prasa will be making use of security and surveillance technologies as part of its phase 2 deployment from December,” he said.

An additional measure to improve security is the construction of concrete walls along the identified rail corridors and around substations, relay rooms and control rooms.

The walls will be impenetrable and vandal proof. The material to be used will provide extra strength with a height of up to 4m, reinforced with an electric fence and closed-circuit television (CCTV) and motion detectors, said the minister.