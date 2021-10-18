South Africa

Cop dies after ‘drunk’ driver crashes into roadblock in West Rand

18 October 2021 - 11:45
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
W/O Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen died while manning a roadblock in Khutsong. File image.
W/O Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen died while manning a roadblock in Khutsong. File image.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A warrant officer has died after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into a roadblock in the West Rand at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said W/O Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen was manning a roadblock in Khutsong on Saturday night when a 20-year-old driver allegedly failed to stop, crashing into a stationary vehicle and Esterhuysen.

“The suspect tried to flee the scene but other members managed to stop him and it was established he was drunk,” Muridili said.

She said Esterhuysen was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Esterhuysen was stationed at the Fochville visible policing unit and had 27 years of service.

TimesLIVE

High-speed chase ends abruptly as cop car knocks down wall

A Port Elizabeth family was stunned when a police vehicle ploughed through the boundary wall at their New Brighton home during a high-speed chase ...
News
8 months ago

Traffic cop shown ‘Stop’ sign over R4.5m court claim for ‘pain‚ suffering’

A Cape Town traffic cop wants R4.5m in damages from the city council for the “pain and suffering” he endured when he was fired for calling in sick on ...
News
2 days ago

Cape Town cop, wife and children perish in fire

A Cape Town police officer, his wife and two of their children died when a fire gutted their home on Friday evening.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling