Tshegofatso Pule murder trial off to a bumpy start as lawyer fails to pitch

The case against Ntuthuko Shoba, alleged mastermind behind the killing of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, hit a few hurdles on what would have been the first day of his trial on Monday.

By lunchtime on Monday his lawyer Norman Makhubela was yet to arrive at the high court sitting in Johannesburg, much to the ire of the judge.

Other matters were attended to in the packed courtroom as Shoba waited for his matter to be called.

Dressed in a blue blazer, shirt and jeans, Shoba took his place amid other people waiting for their cases to be heard.

It was not immediately clear why his lawyer was delayed getting to court but the state indicated that there was an application he planned to lodge with the court on Shoba’s behalf. The nature of the application was not immediately clear.

Pule’s family, friends and other supporters packed the courtroom, waiting for proceedings to commence. Among those in the gallery was social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.