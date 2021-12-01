South Africa

Sars to challenge Jacob Zuma tax ruling

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2021 - 12:17
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he has received advice to seek leave to appeal the ruling regarding former president Jacob Zuma's tax records. File photo.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he has received advice to seek leave to appeal the ruling regarding former president Jacob Zuma's tax records. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will apply for leave to appeal a North Gauteng High Court ruling that granted the Financial Mail and investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane access to the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.

The court ruled last month that Sars must supply the two publications with Zuma’s tax records for the years between 2010 and 2018 within 10 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he had received carefully considered legal advice and a strong recommendation from the relevant Sars governance committee to seek leave to appeal.

“The judgment as it stands, if left unchallenged, would undermine the sacrosanct principle of the confidentiality of taxpayer information, which is the bedrock upon which the work of Sars and other international revenue authorities is based.

“The public can be assured Sars will defend the principle of confidentiality on behalf of every taxpayer. Every taxpayer is equal before the law, and we will apply the laws relevant to Sars without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Kieswetter.

TimesLIVE

Court grants media houses access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records

The high court ruled that Sars must supply the Financial Mail and amaBhungane with Zuma's tax records for the years between 2010 and 2018 within 10 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tom Moyane says Jacob Zuma told him a year in advance he would be Sars boss

Former Sars boss Tom Moyane told the state capture inquiry that former president Jacob Zuma told him “in confidence” a year in advance that he was ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC