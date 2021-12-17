EFF: ‘Arresting Zuma is nothing but political revenge’

The EFF has criticised the Pretoria high court decision to have Jacob Zuma sent back to prison, claiming it is “political revenge” and “malicious use of the law”.

This week the high court ordered the former president back to jail to serve out the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

It called the decision to release him on medical parole in September “unlawful”.

Weighing in on the latest development, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo told SABC News there was a “clear mandate to punish as opposed to correct”.

“Arresting Zuma is nothing but political revenge. If the law must serve the purpose of rehabilitation or bringing order to society, what is the purpose of arresting Zuma again?

“Why is Zuma a threat to society, or what need is there to rehabilitate him? It’s malicious use of the law. The point is that he must be corrected and in this case, it looks like there is a clear mandate to punish as opposed to correct,” said Pambo.