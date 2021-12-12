Two KZN siblings trapped in car die as it catches alight

Two siblings died after they became entrapped in a stationary car that caught alight in Harding on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.

According to a statement from Nonhlanhla Khoza, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC, it is alleged that five-year-old Melokuhle and her seven-year-old sister, Hlelolwenkosi Madiya, died in a burning vehicle in Nqabeni village after attempts to rescue them failed as the car doors couldn’t be opened.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Khoza said she was “heartbroken” to hear that the children were unable to escape from the blaze and had dispatched a team of social workers to render psychosocial support and other assistance to the bereaved family.