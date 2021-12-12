South Africa

Two KZN siblings trapped in car die as it catches alight

By TimesLIVE - 12 December 2021 - 15:23
Two children aged 5 and 7 died after they were trapped in a car that caught alight on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
Two children aged 5 and 7 died after they were trapped in a car that caught alight on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Two siblings died after they became entrapped in a stationary car that caught alight in Harding on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.

According to a statement from Nonhlanhla Khoza, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC, it is alleged that five-year-old Melokuhle and her seven-year-old sister, Hlelolwenkosi Madiya, died in a burning vehicle in Nqabeni village after attempts to rescue them failed as the car doors couldn’t be opened.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Khoza said she was “heartbroken” to hear that the children were unable to escape from the blaze and had dispatched a team of social workers to render psychosocial support and other assistance to the bereaved family.

Investigation launched into noodles brand after 'reasonable suspicion' that company supplied 'unsafe goods'

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it is investigating Grandisync CC, the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles, after finding "reasonable ...
News
3 days ago

She said it was important for families to ensure that children always played under the supervision of adults.  

“We have seen a number of vulnerable children die so horribly in the province. We want to plead with our communities to ensure that they don't keep these old vehicles in their yards to avoid these recurring incidents,” she said. 

She said she hoped police could shed light on what led to the children’s fiery death.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed