Life in tents hell for displaced Kaserne residents

People feel abandoned by City of Joburg eight months after blaze

Former residents of the dilapidated Kaserne building in downtown Johannesburg, which was damaged by fire earlier this year, have complained of the appalling conditions they face in tents they now live in nearby.



About 150 people who survived the fire on April 14 say the City of Johannesburg municipality has forgotten about them. Initially the were 300 people in the tents but some have left because of the difficult conditions...