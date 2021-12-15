Covid-19 robs revellers of outdoor entertainment

While the Coronavirus continues to live among us, it has also robbed us of lots outdoor entertainment fun with major events being cancelled or postponed to 2022.

Some big events and theatre productions have not happened this year due to strict Covid-19 regulations that did not allow a big gatherings. One of the biggest misses of the year was the Cape Town International Jazz which normally takes place in April.

The event had to be moved to 2022 due the lockdown. Cape Town International Jazz features both local and international acts and is a getaway for many jazz and fun lovers who get to spend the whole weekend in Cape Town.

Its postponement was announced in March when the country had sunk into the second wave of Covid-19. The 2020 show was also cancelled.

“This decision was accompanied by an optimistic view to host the festival once again in 2021. Sadly, we now find ourselves in the midst of a dreaded second wave of Covid-19 infections, the impact of which, by all accounts, we will feel deep into 2021,” said the organisers earlier this year in a press statement.

“The health and safety of everyone involved with the festival is of paramount importance. It is for this reason that we have decided to postpone the festival to 2022,” further read their statement

Another big event that failed to launch in past two consecutive years is the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (MACUFE), which is hosted annually around October. It is another most loved entertainment event that attracts a huge number of people to Bloemfontein while boosting tourism and hospitality industries around Mangaung during its weeklong duration. MACUFE normally has 8% of the line-up being local stars and one international act.