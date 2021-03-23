Roads damaged, bridges washed away by heavy rains

Healthcare woes for remote Vhembe villages

Ndivhuwo Nesani travels across a rugged landscape in the far north of Limpopo province, to reach a clinic for her six-month-old baby's monthly immunisation.



Last week, she climbed onto the back of a 4×4 bakkie with her baby son at the crack of dawn to make it on time to the Straighthardt Clinic – about 15km away – where her son was due for another monthly check-up. ..