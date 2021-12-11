South Africa

19,018 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths across SA in 24 hours: NICD

By TimesLIVE - 11 December 2021 - 08:22
SA recorded 19,018 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday night. Stock photo.
SA recorded 19,018 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 19,018 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday night.

This means that there have been 3,112,463 confirmed cases and 90,080 deaths across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA in March last year.

Of the new cases, the highest number were in Gauteng (9,250), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2,506) and the Western Cape (2,067).

There were also 507 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people currently admitted for Covid-19 complications to 5,344.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng health gets R500m to hire staff for Covid-19

The Gauteng department of health has been given over R500m to fund the hiring of staff as part of the province’s Covid-19 response.
News
2 days ago

‘Dear President Ramaphosa’: plea for clarity on festive season travel as fourth wave gathers steam

A plea has gone out to President Cyril Ramaphosa in an open letter to "provide certainty" on interprovincial travel during the festive season after ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed