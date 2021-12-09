Gauteng health gets R500m to hire staff for Covid-19

The Gauteng department of health has been given more than R500m to hire staff as part of the province’s Covid-19 response.

This was announced by finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Thursday when she tabled her medium-term budget policy statement for the 2021/2022 financial year in the provincial legislature, saying that R555.4m has been allocated to the department to address human resources shortages in relation to the Covid-19 response.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said Gauteng entered the fourth wave on December 1 and since then the province has seen a shocking spike in the number of cases.

“The rate of increases in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been significantly higher in the past month, compared to any period during the pandemic. The new omicron variant that was first detected in our province, has been linked to this rapid transmission.

“The rate of severe illness and hospitalisation due to Covid-19 is also increasing, albeit at a slower rate and the majority of these admissions are not vaccinated against the virus. We encourage all eligible people in the province to get vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.