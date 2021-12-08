There's 'no deal not to prosecute perpetrators of apartheid crimes'

Deputy justice minister John Jeffrey has denied any knowledge of an agreement between the NP and ANC not to prosecute perpetrators of apartheid crimes.

Jeffrey was addressing MPs during Wednesday's sitting of the justice and correctional services portfolio committee.

“If there had been a secret deal, it's strange that the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] chose to prosecute apartheid era police minister Adriaan Vlok for [attempting to kill] Reverend Frank Chikane,” Jeffrey said.

The alleged partnership was brought to the attention of the committee by Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks who criticised the NPA's slow pace in prosecuting those implicated in the killings of liberation fighters during the apartheid era.

Hendricks said it had been 27 years since the dawn of democracy.

“There are 57 cases on the radar and we're very concerned that these families haven't even been given case numbers because it would give families some kind of closure or peace.

“There have been reports that there was an agreement between the NP and ANC not to prosecute those who committed crimes during the apartheid era and this agreement was reached during the Codesa negotiations.