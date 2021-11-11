FW de Klerk remains a dividing force, even after his death

The polarising legacy of the last apartheid president FW de Klerk came to bare on Thursday as condolences poured in following the announcement of his passing at the age of 85.

His foundation announced that De Klerk had died earlier on Thursday morning at his Fresnaye home in Cape Town following a long battle with mesothelioma cancer.

De Klerk had been the head of state during the last years of apartheid rule, from 1989 until 1994, before serving as SA’s deputy president under the late Nelson Mandela in the government of national unity until 1996.

While many South Africans berated him for his role in aiding apartheid and his alleged hand in the atrocities that took placed in the dying years of the oppressive regime, others credited him for having helped facilitate the transition to democracy, including Mandela’s release.

For this, he shared a Nobel Peace Prize with the late statesman.

Reacting to his passing, the Nelson Mandela Foundation expressed sadness at his passing as it said it had worked with him and his foundation on numerous projects.

“De Klerk’s legacy is a big one. It is also an uneven one, something South Africans are called to reckon with at this moment,” the foundation said.