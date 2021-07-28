Lukhanyo Calata’s last stand for justice for the Cradock Four

Thirty-six years to the day after he stood holding his mother’s hand as a three-year-old at the grave of his father, Lukhanyo Calata asked the high court in Pretoria to compel the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police to finalise their investigation and make a prosecutorial decision in his case.

Calata’s anger, outrage and bitterness at the democratic government is evident in his 134-page affidavit. The government for which the Cradock Four fought has failed consistently to deliver on its promises of justice and closure for the families of those who died in the struggle against apartheid.

His application lists 17 respondents, including several high-ranking former members of the apartheid regime who sat in State Security Council (SSC) meetings. Evidence suggests decisions were made here that led to the murders of Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto, who became known as the Cradock Four, on June 25 1985.

They include former president FW de Klerk, former minister of law and order Adriaan Vlok, former minister of black education Barend du Plessis, former South African Police commissioner Johan van der Merwe and former National Intelligence Service director Niël Barnard. Former apartheid “super spy” Craig Williamson and former SAP head of counter-intelligence “Krappies” Engelbrecht are also on the list.

None of them applied for amnesty with regard to the Cradock Four murders. And the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) never asked any of them about their alleged involvement in events that led to the murders. This was despite evidence presented during the 1994 inquest into the deaths that judge Neville Zietsman chaired and subsequent evidence by eight former security force members who applied for and were mostly denied amnesty by the TRC.

Because of delays caused by political interference in the prosecution of TRC cases, the men present when the Cradock Four were murdered have now all died.

The men who sat on the SSC are listed as respondents because their names are mentioned in this evidence. But should the NPA decide to prosecute, there may be an opportunity for those higher in apartheid’s bureaucracy to be held to account for the actions they claim were those of a few “rotten apples”.

As Calata says in his affidavit, none of them have been prosecuted despite “clear evidence that in June 1985, a military signal was sent to the State Security Council Secretariat recommending that my father, Matthew Goniwe and Mbulelo Goniwe be ‘permanently removed from society’.”