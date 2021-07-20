How Gift of the Givers Covid-19 care centre is trying to ease the pressure on Gauteng's hospitals

Relief organisation Gift of the Givers has been crucial in the setting up of the facility, assisting with getting medication, oxygen tanks, drip stands and other necessities to get the project running and will continue to oversee the running of the project by bringing in donations of supplies as they receive them.

And the community is bolstering efforts, donating new blankets, sheets, duvets, and storage cabinets.

“We thought of a facility like a disaster management facility. We have patients who are emergency patients who cannot get beds. Some of these patients are now being treated with medication and oxygen at home.

“We can now admit them, stabilise them until they can get a hospital bed or if they get better, we can send them home,” said Lambat.

Twenty doctors, the majority of them junior and five seniors, would be assisting at the Lenasia facility on a rotational basis for free.

Lambat said they could provide limited services only and therefore admitted patients on a referral basis from doctors in the area.

On Wednesday July 7 when the centre opened, the Gauteng health department reported that it had 8,551 people who were hospitalised with Covid-19.

She said it had been a long and difficult process to get the centre ready, with a venue being the biggest hurdle. The board of the centre, however, had been key, along with the community members and Gift of the Givers.

“From volunteer doctors to cleaning staff and food donations, the centre was simply operating from the donations and goodwill.”

The centre will have a 24-hour healthcare personnel as well as doctors on call to attend to emergency patients.

Of the first batch of patients, four required high care.