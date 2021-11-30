New medical school to absorb students returning from Cuba
Nzimande lauds Nelson Mandela University for its role
The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) medical school has committed to absorb the returning Cuban cohort of about 50 medical students.
This was announced by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande during the launch of the R73m medical school situated at Missionvale in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape...
