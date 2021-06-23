Medical interns can't be placed because of funding

A group of about 200 medical interns have been left frustrated after they missed out on two placements in public hospitals due to Covid-19 and funding problems.

The interns were to be placed in public hospitals on April 1 as part of the Internship and Community Service Training Programme (ICSP) but this was postponed to June 11. ..