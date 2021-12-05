Mother and son murdered in Mataffin

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after a mother and her son were found dead in their house at Mataffin village, near Mbombela Stadium.

According to the police, the bodies of a woman, aged 44, and her 28-year-old son were found nearing decomposition, with heads covered in plastic bags.

“At around 8.35am police attended a scene after being informed of a bad odour coming from a certain house. When the members arrived at the said house they found the door of the house closed but unlocked it and discovered a body of a woman on the ground with a bed on top of her. The victim’s head was covered with a plastic bag and visible wound on her shoulder,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala yesterday.

He said according to the neighbours, the deceased lived together and were both last seen on Thursday. The man’s body was found in the house's garage with stab wounds.

Mohlala said though the motive for the murders is still under investigation they suspect that a number of people who might have been know to the woman entered the house and murdered the victims. “There was no sign of forced entry and police are on the heels of the suspects whom we believe were known to the deceased,” said Mohlala.

When Sowetan visited the scene, neighbours were shocked and called for the establishment of a community policing forum in Mataffin.