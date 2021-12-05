POLL | Covid-19 infections rising - how are you preventing the spread?

Gauteng premier David Makhura has urged Gauteng residents not to be complacent as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the province.

Makhura said the new infections, which are driven by the dominant Omicron variant, have surpassed the number of infections seen in the peak of the first and second waves in the province.

“We have reached the increase in daily infection that we have not reached in the first and the second waves. The spike that is happening doesn’t suggest that we have reached a peak. The likelihood is that these numbers will keep shooting up. Our province has been contributing over 60% of all the new cases. There are days when we’ve contributed over 67% of the cases,” he said.