Domestic violence suspect in deep trouble after attacking cops with a hoe

“On arrival at the scene they were confronted by the suspect who became very aggressive towards the police officers. The suspect attacked both police officers with a hoe which resulted in one police officer being injured on the head while the other was injured in the arm.”

Naicker said the suspect fled the scene but the officers apprehended him.

“The 29-year-old suspect was placed under arrest on charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The injured police officers were taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Naicker.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: “We will not be deterred by ruthless criminals who have no respect for the laws of this country. We will continue to execute our constitutional mandate and arrest all those involved in criminal activities.”

TimesLIVE