REVIEW | Why the BMW X3 xDrive20d is still a solid choice in 2021

The BMW X3 deserves more credit than it receives. It was, after all, the first of the German three to enter the medium-size sport utility vehicle ambit.

Well, to be correct, the Bavarian company refers to their expression of the breed as a sports activity vehicle. It arrived in SA in June 2004 and cost R385,000 for the 2.5i manual or R428,000 if you treated yourself to a 3.0i automatic.

At the time, it was the 3-series that served as bread-and-butter for the manufacturer. Imagine if you had been told that nearly two decades in the future the iconic sedan would no longer be produced at the Rosslyn plant, replaced instead by the third-generation X3?