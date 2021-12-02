More than a third of South Africans 'living beyond their means' as common goods prices rise

More than a third of South Africans are living beyond their means and turning to credit to stretch their incomes as prices for common goods continue to rise, a survey has found.

Deloitte’s latest State of the Consumer Tracker, which measured consumer sentiment across 23 countries for October 2021, found that the priorities of South Africans were shifting, with additional emphasis on wellbeing, experiences and greater intentions to save more for the future.

The survey showed that consumers are valuing time more than ever, and saving for the future with an aim to balance experiences and material possessions.

It also found that fewer South Africans feel that they are spending more than the previous period compared to the other markets surveyed, with just 13% feeling they are spending more.

According to the data, South Africans are the fourth most financially anxious consumers of the markets surveyed because of current pressures, yet three in four people are optimistic about their long-term financial situation.

“This is far above the 49% global average, beating out markets like China, Mexico, the US and the UK with its optimism rating.”

Rodger George, Africa consumer industry leader at Deloitte, said consumers were increasingly confident in the safety of various day-to-day activities, though it did not show a rise in their spending priorities.