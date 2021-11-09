Turning heat to cooling, Kenyan inventor cuts food waste - and adds jobs and income

Growing up under the care of his grandmother in rural eastern Kenya, Dysmus Kisilu saw how hard farmers worked - and, often, how little they earned.

Even today, when the potato harvest comes in each year, a 90-kilogram sack sells for just 2,000 Kenyan shillings ($18) in the local market, as supplies soar, he said.

Four months later, the same sack is worth three times as much - but small-scale farmers have already sold their crops, fearing rot if they try to hold onto them.

"Farmers have never been able to negotiate," Kisilu said. "Buyers say the price is 2,000 and they have to say yes or the produce goes to waste."

But the 29-year-old, who won a scholarship to study renewable energy at the University of California, Davis, has found a promising answer to that problem: cold storage units for off-grid rural areas, run on solar power.

His Solar Freeze technology lets farmers pay a small daily fee to put their crops into cold storage until prices rise, boosting their incomes and cutting food waste, an important contributor to global warming.

Kisilu's climate-smart cooling technology also has been swiftly adopted to solve a new problem: keeping COVID-19 vaccines and other medicines chilled in remote areas beyond the power grid.