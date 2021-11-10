Small businesses hit hardest by power cuts

Small businesses are hanging on by a thread as loadshedding continues to ravage the country.

A family that runs a butchery in Moletsane, Soweto, on Tuesday told Sowetan that they spend about R2,000 a week to store and cut their meat in other butcheries.

Tony Mkhabela, 55, and his wife, Nelisiwe, 51, owners of T&N Meat CC in Moletsane, said they were feeling the pinch as the rolling blackouts also meant customers can't always get meat from them.

Mkhabela said they spend R100 on petrol, R400 for storage and another R400 for cutting the meat at other butcheries, at least twice a week.

They employ 10 people and have been running their business for 20 years.

“Our costs are increasing and our profit goes down. This is a life-threatening situation. Whenever we do not have power and we take our meat to another butchery for storage, a customer walks in to buy our meat and they will walk away because it is not there. This happens all the time when there is no power,” he said.

Mkhabela said they have a generator but it does not assist in the running of the business because it's small.

“We have to fill up our generator with fuel about four times a day at a cost of R400. However, our generator is small and it cannot assist us adequately as it cannot run our big machines which we use to cut the meat,” said Mkhabela.

Nelisiwe said transporting the meat to other butcheries when they do not have electricity reduces its quality.

“When we take our meat to other places it loses its weight. When it loses its weight it will be priced lower. It means as a business we have lost out,” said Nelisiwe.