SA raises main lending rate for first time in 3 years

SA's central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% in a close call on Thursday, the first rate hike in three years in response to growing inflation risks.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said while the monetary policy committee (MPC) expected inflation to stay close to the midpoint of its target range over the forecast period, inflation risks had increased since the last meeting in September.

"Given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the committee believes a gradual rise in the repo rate will be sufficient to keep inflation expectations well anchored and moderate the future path of interest rates," he told a news conference.

The decision was split 3-2 on the five-person MPC. Economists in a Reuters poll had been divided on the outcome.

The rate hike comes after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) flagged inflation risks in a monetary policy document last month.

"For markets, the key focus now is how much and how rapid a tightening to anticipate," said Razia Khan, chief Africa economist at Standard Chartered Bank.