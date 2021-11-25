Letters

Arrest soaring food prices, Mr President

By Reader Letter - 25 November 2021 - 11:10
Starvation and malnutrition have set in, as basic foods become unattainable for millions of people, the writer says.
Starvation and malnutrition have set in, as basic foods become unattainable for millions of people, the writer says.
Image: 123RF

Rapidly escalating food prices is akin to a pandemic as never seen before in this country. Starvation and malnutrition have set in, as basic foods become unattainable for millions of people.

Manufacturers and farmers are increasing their prices to claw back the profits they lost during the pandemic ... translating to self-inflicted inflation  and ultimate pain for the poorest of the poor, let alone the emerging middle class.

This calamity must be arrested, requiring a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa himself to every single food producer to cease and desist from increasing prices for at least one year.

SA can’t at this time be classified as a free-market economy. It’s a unique situation requiring a bold initiative by all concerned to save people from the scourge of hunger and the misery that millions endure every day.

The sage economists, the profit-driven corporations and the glutinous institutions must understand that they need to rethink their roles in this life, as “profit” had become their god.

The planet has changed, and Covid-19 came along to allow all of us to do some serious soul searching, and hopefully teach us the lessons of humility.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

SA raises main lending rate for first time in 3 years

SA's central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% in a close call on Thursday, the first rate hike in three years in ...
News
6 days ago

Budget speech affirms agriculture as the saviour

The recent delivery of the medium-term budget policy statement by the minister of finance Enoch Godongwana, particularly the part where he spoke ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Vavi says state must implement permanent R1,500 basic income grants for those 18 to 59

"We need a basic income now for 18 – 59-year-olds who are without a stable income, to receive a basic grant from the state," said Vavi.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...