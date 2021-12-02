Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'not pleased' as perjury case postponed again

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not pleased on Thursday as her perjury case was postponed in the Pretoria magistrate's court to February 2022.

Mkhwebane's case emanates from allegations that she intentionally lied under oath.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the postponement was for the outcome of representations Mkhwebane made to national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi to be finalised.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “They said they need to obtain statements from more witnesses.