ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba heading to court to have public protector's findings set aside

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has filed an application asking the Pretoria high court to review and set aside findings made against him by the public protector.

Mashaba said the case was based on an “anonymous” complaint laid “by the ANC alleging maladministration with respect to irregular appointments, irregular salary increases, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest under the multiparty coalition government which I led”.

Mashaba is claiming that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane “materially misdirected herself in addressing the merits of the scurrilous complaint”. She released the report last December.

He claimed that the findings she made against him were inaccurate and harmful to “my personal and professional reputation”.

The public protector report on the complaint made scathing findings against the City of Johannesburg during the time that Mashaba was mayor. She found there had been non-compliance with supply chain management regulations and recruitment processes.