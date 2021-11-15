Limpopo mayoral candidate tripped up by social media

Official says many ANC provincial structures ‘still protecting corruption’

A mayoral candidate of one Limpopo municipality is seeking legal advice after a social media post claimed she has been disqualified from the race due to allegations of corruption and maladministration.



Former Lepelle-Nkumpi mayor Merriam Molala’s name appeared in a document circulated on social media claiming she had been implicated by a public protector report into the affairs of the Mogalakwena municipality, where she was the acting municipal manager. ..