Suicide and mental illness programmes need to be ramped up

Gauteng not doing enough to prevent spike in suicides, says Nt’sekhe

Suicides in Gauteng have more than doubled in a space of a year.



Responding to DA MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe’s written questions in the legislature, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko reported there had been 1,325 reported cases of suicide since the 2021/2021 financial year started in April...