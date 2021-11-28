Suicide and mental illness programmes need to be ramped up
Gauteng not doing enough to prevent spike in suicides, says Nt’sekhe
Suicides in Gauteng have more than doubled in a space of a year.
Responding to DA MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe’s written questions in the legislature, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko reported there had been 1,325 reported cases of suicide since the 2021/2021 financial year started in April...
