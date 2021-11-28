Women's shelter report reveals 'unacceptable levels of violence — akin to torture or wars'

A severed ear, damaged kidney, broken shoulder, the inability to walk unaided, public humiliation and sexual violence.

These are some of the abuses SA women — who sought refuge in shelters — have endured at the hands of their intimate partners.

The experiences of 101 women — former shelter residents from 31 establishments — have been laid bare in a report commissioned by the National Shelter Movement of SA (NSMSA).

It comes as SA observes 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Most of the women who took part in the study were between the ages of 20 and 40 when they entered the shelter and were in a precarious financial position.

Almost half of them had dropped out of high school.

Many received state child support grants which helped them to survive.

Less than a third of women (27%) were in employment, and most of these (95%) in precarious and low paid jobs.

70% had taken shelter from intimate partner violence.

The violence included verbal, emotional, and physical abuse and for some death threats.

The women told of excruciating experiences, of living in fear, their relationships zones of daily conflict.