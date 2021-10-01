Mmoledi's short film on smartphone tackle suicide
He was inspired by friend who took his life
YouTuber Kgothatso Mmoledi is tapping into unorthodox filmmaking methods as he used a smartphone to produce a short film from the comfort of his bedroom.
The 29-year-old from Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, used a Samsung Galaxy S3 to produce the 11-minute short film, Suicidal Black Man, that debuted last weekend on YouTube. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.