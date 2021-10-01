Mmoledi's short film on smartphone tackle suicide

He was inspired by friend who took his life

YouTuber Kgothatso Mmoledi is tapping into unorthodox filmmaking methods as he used a smartphone to produce a short film from the comfort of his bedroom.



The 29-year-old from Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, used a Samsung Galaxy S3 to produce the 11-minute short film, Suicidal Black Man, that debuted last weekend on YouTube. ..