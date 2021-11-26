Teachers must guide and lead, not bully
Teachers are there to teach and create a safe environment for pupils, so it is sad that some are allegedly involved in incidents of bullying of pupils.
Another child took her own life after she was allegedly bullied over her spiritual calling by fellow pupils and teachers...
